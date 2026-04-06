PortMiami Hits Busiest Day of 2026 with 10 Ships in Port, Including World’s Largest Vessels

The “Cruise Capital of the World” lived up to its name last weekend, as PortMiami berthed ten cruise ships in one day.

In addition to these scheduled ships that were docked at the port on Saturday, Wonder of the Seas also made a last-minute stop for an emergency medevac which only lasted a few minutes.

This unscheduled stop meant that at one point, 11 cruise ships were either docked or maneuvering through the port’s channels on Saturday.

Video of the Busy Day

The following timelapse from April 4, 2026, shows what it takes to get this many cruise passengers in and out of one of the busiest cruise ports in the world on its busiest day of the year.

Newer Mega Ships

Saturday in PortMiami saw its share of today’s latest and greatest cruise ships. While the port has seen 10-ship days in the past, the total gross tonnage in port on April 4 was right up there in the record books as well.

The day featured ships like Icon of the Seas (250,800 GT) and the new-to-Miami MSC World America (215,80 0GT). It also marked a major milestone for Norwegian Cruise Line, as the brand-new Norwegian Luna (156,300 GT) officially began its first-ever revenue sailing from Miami.

While Saturday was the busiest day so far for Miami’s cruise port, it fell just shy of the all-time world record set on November 30, 2025. On that day, PortMiami handled a record 75,201 passenger movements (cruisers both getting off and on cruise ships).

With the particular ships in port in Miami on Saturday, the port likely saw around 69,000 passenger movements.

Saturday’s Ships in Port

Icon of the Seas: 248,663 GT | 7,600 Max Passengers

MSC World America: 215,863 GT | 6,762 Max Passengers

Norwegian Luna: 156,300 GT | 4,200 Max Passengers

Norwegian Encore: 169,116 GT | 4,903 Max Passengers

Carnival Magic: 130,000 GT | 4,428 Max Passengers

Carnival Sunrise: 101,509 GT | 3,730 Max Passengers

Resilient Lady: 110,000 GT | 2,860 Max Passengers

Freedom of the Seas: 156,271 GT | 4,515 Max Passengers

Zuiderdam: 82,305 GT | 2,388 Max Passengers

Oceania Allura: 67,000 GT | 1,200 Max Passengers

Wonder of the Seas: 236,857 GT | 6,988 Max Passengers (Unscheduled Emergency Stop)

“Madness”: Cruise Passenger Reaction to the Busy Port Day

Comments from Cruise Fever’s Facebook post on the story brought out all kinds of reactions. Several passengers who got off the ships that day called it intense. One wrote, “I was disembarking on that day…..it was madness!!!”

Another said they got to the port very early “because we knew it was going to be madness.” Most of the feedback, however, focused on the traffic and chaos. People described the day as “Total Chaos!” They pointed to late disembarkations happening all at once, along with bad bottlenecks and difficult traffic direction.

One cruiser said they waited almost two hours for an Uber. Others saw passengers walking across the causeway with their luggage. Many called the traffic “an absolute nightmare” and “horrendous.”

Even regular cruisers said you need to bring patience, while others urged the port to fix its infrastructure because “Miami needs to work on the infrastructure to support all of the cruise passengers.”

Port Congestion

Cruise Fever has reported on multiple stories regarding letters from cruise lines to cruisers sailing out of Miami, warning of port congestion. Traffic is a real problem, and it’s only getting worse.

Miami officials are reportedly discussing a metro rail system to help solve part of this problem by providing non-stop train service to and from the MIA airport.

Currently, both rideshare and taxi service going in and out of the port has been slow and difficult to manage on heavy port days like this. While the PortMiami Tunnel was a game-changer and definitely helped, it’s clear that other solutions are needed to help manage over 70,000 passenger movements on those very busy days.

After all, for the “Cruise Capital of the World” 10-ship days could eventually become the new normal.