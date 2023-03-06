Sponsored Links
Holland America Line Adding New Activity Specialists

Holland America Line Adding New Activity Specialists

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Holland America Line
Holland America Line is adding new activity specialists on their cruise ships including a full-time art and craft instructor and a sports director. These new permanent shipboard team members will be introduced across the fleet over the next two months.

Holland America Line will also boost their onboard activities with new art studios, sports facilities, game rooms and libraries over the next few years.

“Activity experts have been a highlight of our long-cruise programming for years,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president guest experience and product development for Holland America Line. “As we look to enhance the guest experience on every cruise no matter the length, we’re excited to expand many of those programs to all ships, all the time.”

Sports directors will hold games and tournaments for a variety of sports, including basketball, ping-pong and cornhole. Classic cruise games, such as ladder ball and shuffleboard, will play an important part of the program as well on Holland America Line ships.

The art and craft instructor will be supported by expert content creators and will lead painting, drawing, and coloring in a new art studio. The expanded program will also feature brand-new sessions in crafting and needlework and the addition of a “Yarn Wall.” Painting classes will be available with and without libations to encourage artistic expression.

Accompanying the new sports and art facilities, modern libraries are being added throughout the fleet in 2023 and 2024.

A curated collection of over 250 titles comprised of a wide range of contemporary popular fiction, mystery, young adult and short stories fill the more than 1,500 book collection on each ship. Board and card game rooms are being expanded to include an unparalleled selection of games and puzzles for guest enjoyment.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
