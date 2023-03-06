Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Adds Cruises to Iceland and Greece in 2024

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has announced new cruises to Europe in 2024 including sailings that will visit Iceland, Greece, Italy, Spain and other European destinations.

Carnival will sail a series of 17 cruises in Europe on Carnival Legend in 2024.  The cruise ship will homeport in the following three cities in Europe: Dover, Barcelona, and Civitavecchia (Rome).

“This extensive series for 2024 offers an excellent variety of itinerary lengths and options for our valued guests who want to experience Europe the best way possible: with our amazing crew providing outstanding service along with all the favorite venues aboard a Fun Ship,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our guests who sail with us in Europe enjoy exploring diverse and spectacular destinations across the continent while simultaneously enjoying the comfort and convenience of having the amenities they know and love available to them on board.”

Cruises to Europe in 2024 on Carnival Legend include:

  • Eight-Day Mediterranean Sailing departs Barcelona, Spain on May 30, 2024, and visits Malta; Messina (Sicily), Italy; Naples (Capri/Pompeii), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy; and Toulon (Provence), France
  • Nine-Day Western Europe Sailing departs Barcelona, Spain on June 7, 2024, and visits Malaga, Sevilla (Cadiz), and La Coruña, Spain; Lisbon and Leixões (Porto), Portugal; and Le Havre (Paris), France
  • Nine-Day British Isles Sailing departs Dover, UK on June 28, 2024, and visits Holyhead, Wales, UK; Glasgow (Greenock), Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England; Dublin (Dun Laoghaire) Ireland; and Cork (Cobh), Ireland.
  • 12-Day Iceland Sailing departs Dover, UK on July 7, 2024, and visits Dublin (Dun Laoghaire) Ireland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Reykjavik, Iceland; Grundarfjordur, Iceland; Akureyri, Iceland; Seydisfjordur, Iceland; and Invergordon, Scotland.
  • 10-Day Greek Isles Sailing departs Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy on Aug. 27, 2024, and visits Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Santorini, Greece; Athens, Greece; Katakolon, Greece; Messina (Sicily) and Naples (Capri/Pompeii), Italy.

Carnival Legend will sail Europe throughout the summer season and into the fall, departing Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy on October 26, 2024, and visiting Cartagena, Spain; Funchal (Madeira) and Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal before crossing the Atlantic and stopping in Nassau, The Bahamas before arriving at the cruise ship’s new homeport of Tampa, Florida.

Carnival Legend carries 2,200 passengers and features several accommodation options, including 50 suites and more than 630 balcony staterooms.

Guests will find many of  Carnival Cruise Line’s signature venues on board including Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
