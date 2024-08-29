Holland America Line Adds New Cruises to Alaska in 2026

Holland America Line has added new cruises to Alaska for 2026 that include voyages up to 28 days long.

Holland America Line will have six cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2026 from April through September. Itineraries range from seven to 28 days and include the popular monthlong “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” sailing and a new 14-day option roundtrip from Seattle.

Holland America Line ships sailings to Alaska in 2026 are:

Eurodam

Koningsdam

Nieuw Amsterdam

Noordam

Westerdam

Zaandam

For the first time in more than five years, Westerdam will cruise to Alaska from Vancouver and Noordam will sail roundtrip from Seattle.

New for 2026 is a two week “Great Alaska Explorer” that will sail from both Seattle and Vancouver.

The cruise line is also bringing back their popular 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” voyage for a third year.

Seven-day roundtrip cruises will depart from both Seattle and Vancouver.

One-way Glacier Discovery voyages will depart from both Vancouver and Whittier.

All of Holland America Line’s cruises to Alaska will feature glacier viewing experiences. Their Glacier Guarantee pledges that you will see a glacier on every single one of their voyages to Alaska.

The cruise line visits:

Glacier Bay National Park

College Fjord

Dawes Glacier

Hubbard Glacier

Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm

Holland America’s fresh fish program offers the freshest fish on any cruise ship. They bring locally sourced fresh fish that goes from port to plate in less than 48 hours.

Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“We continue to build an Alaska program that is unlike any other in the industry, that is deeply immersive, putting a spotlight on all the splendor that brings cruisers to Alaska.

“Whether it’s talking to a park ranger while observing a glacier calve in Glacier Bay, joining a whale-watching tour or enjoying the freshest local fish that was just brought on board, we want our guests to return home from vacation feeling inspired.”

These new cruises to Alaska in 2026 on Holland America Line are now open for bookings. Land tours will open in the near future.