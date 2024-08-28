Florida Port Getting Their First Luxury Cruise Line

A port in Florida will have a luxury cruise line sailing from it for the first time when Oceania Cruises bases a ship from Tampa in 2026.

Oceania Cruises will base Insignia out of Port Tampa Bay starting in the spring of 2026. This will be the first time that an ultra-luxury cruise ship sails from the port.

The cruise ship will sail a series of seven- to 20-night cruises from Tampa that will visit the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Port Tampa Bay represents an exciting new chapter as Oceania Cruises becomes the first ultra-premium cruise line to have dedicated voyages from Tampa, opening the door as a convenient gateway to Florida’s west coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

“This is a natural expansion for our brand, as Tampa echoes the cosmopolitan essence of our beloved hometown of Miami with its diverse mix of international influences and cultures.”

Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay, added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Oceania Cruises to Port Tampa Bay. The arrival of Insignia marks a significant milestone, enhancing Tampa’s status as a premier cruise destination. We look forward to welcoming new guests to our beautiful city and gateway, as the increased tourism will create substantial economic opportunities for our region, workers, and businesses.”

Insignia is a 670 passenger cruise ship that has 400 crew members.

Oceania Cruises offers guests the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising thanks to a host of always included amenities including: