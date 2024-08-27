Carnival’s Private Island Expansion Will Allow Their Largest Ships to Visit

Carnival Cruise Line released their next wave of cruises for 2026-2027 and included in them is their largest class of ships visiting Half Moon Cay.

Carnival is expanding one of the highest rated cruise line private islands in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay. The expansion includes a pier that will allow Excel class ships, the largest in Carnival’s fleet, to visit the island.

Other enhancements to Half Moon Cay are an expanded beach and new dining and beverage experiences. Carnival said that they will give more details on this expansion in the near future.

Carnival opened new cruises in 2026 and 2027 for bookings. Included in these cruises is Excel class ships visiting Half Moon Cay for the first time.

Here is a look at the new cruises that were just announced by Carnival Cruise Line.

PortMiami

Carnival Celebration will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami. Ports the ship will visit include Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Cozumel, St. Thomas and San Juan.

Carnival will base more ships in Miami for 2026-2027 but those cruises will be released at a later time.

Port Canaveral

Mardi Gras will continue to homeport at Port Canaveral offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Cruises through the spring of 2027 have been released.

Carnival Venezia will sail seasonally from the port on a variety of seven and 14 night cruises to the Caribbean.

Galveston

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze will all homeport in Galveston.

Carnival Jubilee will sail six and eight night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas stating in September 2026. The ship will sail seven night cruises from now through September 2026.

Carnival Dream will offer six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Two week Carnival Journey cruises to the Southern Caribbean are also open for bookings.

Carnival Breeze will sail a variety of four through eight night cruises from Galveston that visit the Western Caribbean.

Baltimore

Carnival Pride will sail mostly seven night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean. A few longer Carnival Journey cruises are also available that visit the Southern Caribbean or Canada.

Carnival Cruise Line said that more cruises in 2026-2027 will soon be announced. Cruise Fever will have all of these cruises when they are released by the cruise line.