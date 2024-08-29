Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Dining Options and Updates

A Carnival cruise ship is returning to service after receiving upgrades and new features during the vessel’s recent dry dock.

Carnival Splendor will return to service next week with new dining options and upgrades. The ship is the latest in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet to complete its periodic dry dock. You can see Carnival’s complete dry dock schedule here.

Carnival Splendor received new dining options that include Mad Sizzle and Masala Tiger.

Mad Sizzle will serve kebabs and satays with slow spit-roasted meats. It is located on deck nine.

Due to the popularity of Indian restaurant Masala Tiger, it is in a new larger location on deck 10.

Menus at other dining venues have also been enhanced, including Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse which features signature dishes such as T-bone steak and fresh New Zealand pink snapper.

All of the cruise ship’s cabins has been refreshed with new whirlpool tubs being installed in suites. All of the ship’s balconies received a full refreshment.

Other enhancements to the ship include:

Updated basketball court and jogging track

New gym equipment

Refreshed Thalasso therapy pool at Cloud 9 Spa

Casino has been updated

Retail shops have been refreshed

Newly enhanced Dreams Photo Studio has been relocated to Deck 3 in the Atrium.

Fully refreshed mini-golf course

Revamped Carnival WaterWorks

Kara Glamore, Carnival Cruise Line Australia vice president, gave the following statement:

“From her beautiful new look outside to the upgraded amenities and new entertainment on board, Carnival Splendor has more fun to offer our guests sailing from Sydney than ever before. Carnival is set to be Australia’s largest cruise brand from early next year and we’re proud to continue to provide new ways to bring more fun to our guests.”

Beginning March 2025, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa will be joined by two additional sister ships operating in Australia when P&O Cruises Australia transitions to Carnival Cruise Line.

Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter will become Carnival sister ships and will be renamed Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter.

Carnival Cruise Line will have four cruise ships sailing around Australia when these two new ships are added to the fleet.