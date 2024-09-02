How to Convince My Family to Go on a Cruise When They Want a Land Vacation

Is your family still not convinced that a cruise is one of the best vacations possible? They are probably using the same old excuses mentioned in this article. This will help you persuade them to at least try a cruise.

Family vacations are some of the best parts of life. Many families plan one big vacation each summer, while others prefer multiple, smaller trips throughout the year.

This is usually dependent on work and school schedules, prior commitments, or finances.

The possibilities for family vacations are literally endless. Booking a condo at the beach is a favorite for many. Renting a cabin in the mountains is a huge love of mine.

Of course, cruises are the favorite for most of us reading this article!

Several people have told me that they cannot convince their families to take a cruise with them. One friend in particular wants her husband to take a cruise, but he only wants to take land vacations.

He thinks all-inclusive resorts are just superior.

Let’s dig a little deeper to see how it may be possible to convince your friends and family to take a cruise, rather than a land vacation.

Below, I have listed several common “excuses” or “rebuttals” for not wanting to take a cruise, and how you can combat their silliness.

“Cruises are too expensive”

Unless you are adamant on cruising specific lines like Regent Seven Seas Cruises or Silversea Cruises, cruises can be very affordable. Many of the larger cruise lines frequently offer great sales or perks for past guests.

Sometimes 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin can get an even cheaper rate.

Always keep in mind that cruise rates vary throughout the year. Holidays do tend to be more expensive, so choose accordingly.

Recently, my family went to a popular beach town in Florida. Our portion of the condo for the week was $1700.

That was only accommodations for two people. That did not include activities or food. Our most recent cruise for the same length of time was half the price.

“There are too many extra fees involved. Cruise lines will nickel and dime you”

While this statement is true in some cases, it does not have to be your reality. Before you leave for a cruise, prepay your gratuities and book any shore excursions you may want to do ahead of time.

Allot yourself a certain amount of cash for the casino or for souvenirs in-port.

Once you get onboard, extra charges that are essential will be minimal. Keep in mind the word, “essential”.

Yes. There will be opportunities to purchase things everywhere but they are probably not necessary to enjoy your cruise.

“Everyone gets seasick on cruises”

Modern cruise ships were built with stabilizers. This keeps the ship from swaying back and forth in the water.

Of course, your ship may get caught in a storm or rough seas, but the stabilizers usually keep most people from feeling tremendously sick.

If you are worried about this, take non-drowsy dramamine each morning with breakfast as a precaution.

Check with your doctor if you are worried about any possible drug interactions.

There are also several alternative remedies that many people swear by. Ginger is a popular, natural option that some people enjoy. Vitamin B6, peppermint, and essential oils are also helpful.

“There’s really nothing to do on a cruise. I’ll get bored”

Many cruise lines make sure their passengers have plenty to do throughout the day. This is especially true for days at sea. When everyone is onboard, activities are needed and cruise lines make sure the schedule is full.

Sun lovers can take in the glorious rays all day if they want to. Pair that with the pool and a daiquiri for an unforgettable day at sea.

If you prefer to stay indoors, rounds of trivia are likely to line the schedule, along with music, shopping and more.

If you have kids, they can attend the kids camps that are on many cruise lines. They will be occupied while you can enjoy a day at the spa or relaxing with a book on the promenade.

“I’ve heard the food is terrible”

Are you a food critic who regularly reviews food at Michelin 5-Star restaurants? Yeah, probably not. In that case, cruisers will have enough options to please their palates and their stomachs.

Start your day with a hearty helping of food from the breakfast buffet. If you are a coffee-lover, be sure to visit the coffee shop for a latte or Americano.

By the time lunch rolls around, the smell of Guy’s Burgers will entice you to the Lido deck. Once the evening is near, dress up as much or as little as you’d like for dinner in the dining room.

The next time your significant other refuses to take a cruise, tell them, “If you love me, you will go on a cruise with me”.

Of course, I am only joking!

Explain the above points to them. Ask them to reconsider your request and maybe try a short itinerary for their first experience. They very well may find out that they do enjoy cruising if they give it a chance.