First Cruise Line Releases Black Friday Cruise Deal for 2024

The first Black Friday cruise deal for 2024 has been announced when a cruise line released an early access sale that includes a new cruise and resort experience.

Margaritaville at Sea has added a new partnership with the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau. This will allow guests who are sailing to Nassau on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to enjoy the day at the resort and all of the amenities that they offer.

The resort offers multiple pools, a water park, lazy river, FlowRider, and multiple restaurant and bar options.

The cruise line will sail two-, three- and four-night cruises to Nassau from the Port of Palm Beach. The Margaritaville resort is only a 10 minute walk from the ship and for $99, guests can purchase the Sail and Splash excursion to the resort when booking their cruise.

To go along with this announcement of the Sail and Splash excursion, Margaritaville at Sea is offering early access to their Black Friday Sale for 2024. It includes the following:

Cruises to Nassau starting at $99 for two

60% off cruises on both of their cruise ships

Up to $300 in onboard credit

Third and fourth guests sail free

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“As we sail into 2025, we’re excited to add the vibrant city of Nassau to our growing list of island destinations. In addition to this great new port of call, we’re offering guests a unique ship-to-resort experience, making it the ultimate quick getaway to paradise.

“Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has exceptional amenities, including private access to a spectacular beach on turquoise waters, the thrilling Fins Up! Water Park, FlowRider®, lazy river, multiple pools, and a variety of restaurant and bar options. We are excited to expand our offerings and provide new and loyal guests a reason to return to Paradise.”

Zachary Frangos, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, added:

“Through this one-of-a-kind partnership with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re thrilled to welcome cruise passengers to explore, relax, and enjoy our world-class amenities, taking their Margaritaville vacation to the next level.

“Whether lounging by the pool, splashing in the ocean, or enjoying the high-energy fun of our water park, guests won’t miss a beat as they bring their Margaritaville state of mind from the ship to our tropical resort paradise.”