Disney Gives More Details on New Cruise Ship, Disney Destiny

By Ben Souza
When Disney Cruise Line’s next new ship, Disney Destiny, debuts in November out of Ft. Lauderdale, it is promising to have epic magic in store.

Disney Destiny cruise ship

The Grand Hall’s statue will be silver and of T’Challa, aka Black Panther. This will give the area a new look and feel.

The Grand Hall will have 360 lighting and a chandelier inspired by the meteorite that brought vibranium to Wakanda.

Grand Hall Disney Destiny
With 360-degree lighting effects that fill the room with life and color, the Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny will react to the presence of some of the most legendary villains, rogues and mischief makers of Disney and Marvel lore. One such transformation will take place with the arrival of Loki, the fan-favorite character from Marvel Studios’ films and the “Loki” television series, who will create chaos throughout the voyage with grand proclamations, questionable storytelling, surprise competitions and more. (Disney)

The Sanctum will be a Dr. Strange themed bar inspired by the New York Sanctum. While you’ll find many familiar relics from the film in here, there will also be some enchanting Easter eggs.

Sanctum on Disney Destiny
The Sanctum will be Disney Cruise Line’s first lounge inspired by the powerful sorcerers and mystical artifacts of Doctor Strange, featuring familiar icons like the Cloak of Levitation and spell books from the library of Kamar-Taj. The centrally located entertainment parlor will host a variety of activities throughout the voyage, offering guests a magical array of mocktails, cocktails, spirits and coffees along with entrancing tableside beverage experiences and exclusive menu items that seemingly materialize from across the multiverse. (Disney)

Disney Hercules show will be on Disney Destiny that will feature the same music and characters from the movie, but with a little more pop and more contemporary.

An original song that was cut from the movie will be included in the show.

Creative Director Jeff Conover said the following about the show:

“The concept art here, for me, captures exactly what we’re trying to achieve. Definitely larger than life. We’re doing some really interesting stuff, not just with the hydra, but also with some of the titans from the film and utilizing some technology here at the Walt Disney Theater that has never been used before.”

Hercules on Disney Destiny
“Disney Hercules” will be a brand-new, Broadway-style retelling of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny. Embodying the ship’s theme of “heroes and villains,” the show will feature jaw-dropping puppetry to represent the mythological behemoths that Hercules must defeat to fulfill his hero’s journey, such as the multi-headed Hydra monster. (Disney)
Disney Destiny treats
Character-inspired cupcakes: Purple Velvet Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse; Double Chocolate Fudge Cake with chocolate truffle mousse; Vanilla Marble Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse; and Orange-Almond Cake with raspberry mousse (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King will be an immersive restaurant with windows overlooking different times of the day.

Show Director Paul Bryant shared:

“When you step into this space, you’re transformed into the Pride Lands. Can you guys hear the soundscape? We really wanted to dive into the authenticity of the musicians and their instruments.”

De Vil’s Piano Lounge will feature the Hollywood Regency architecture and glamorous cocktails.

Disney Destiny will debut on November 20, 2025, a four-night cruise from Port Everglades to The Bahamas. The ship will offer four- and five-night cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas through at least September 2026.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
