Disney Gives More Details on New Cruise Ship, Disney Destiny

When Disney Cruise Line’s next new ship, Disney Destiny, debuts in November out of Ft. Lauderdale, it is promising to have epic magic in store.

The Grand Hall’s statue will be silver and of T’Challa, aka Black Panther. This will give the area a new look and feel.

The Grand Hall will have 360 lighting and a chandelier inspired by the meteorite that brought vibranium to Wakanda.

The Sanctum will be a Dr. Strange themed bar inspired by the New York Sanctum. While you’ll find many familiar relics from the film in here, there will also be some enchanting Easter eggs.

Disney Hercules show will be on Disney Destiny that will feature the same music and characters from the movie, but with a little more pop and more contemporary.

An original song that was cut from the movie will be included in the show.

Creative Director Jeff Conover said the following about the show:

“The concept art here, for me, captures exactly what we’re trying to achieve. Definitely larger than life. We’re doing some really interesting stuff, not just with the hydra, but also with some of the titans from the film and utilizing some technology here at the Walt Disney Theater that has never been used before.”

Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King will be an immersive restaurant with windows overlooking different times of the day.

Show Director Paul Bryant shared:

“When you step into this space, you’re transformed into the Pride Lands. Can you guys hear the soundscape? We really wanted to dive into the authenticity of the musicians and their instruments.”

De Vil’s Piano Lounge will feature the Hollywood Regency architecture and glamorous cocktails.

Disney Destiny will debut on November 20, 2025, a four-night cruise from Port Everglades to The Bahamas. The ship will offer four- and five-night cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas through at least September 2026.