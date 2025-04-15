Carnival Cruise Line Launches Four Cruise Deals in One

Carnival Cruise Line launched their “Max out the fun in your tax refund” sale today that offers the combination of four cruise deals in one on sailings that depart through April 2027.

This latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line will run for one week and ends on April 21, 2025. Carnival offers cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line making them a convenient driving option for millions of Americans.

Their latest cruise deal includes reduced deposits, lower fares, free upgrades and credit to spend once you are on the ship.

This “Max out the fun in your tax refund” sale from Carnival includes the following:

2-for-1 cruise deposits

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Free cabin upgrades

Up to $50 in on board credit to spend on your cruise

Good on cruises through April 2027

Ends April 21, 2025

The on board credit is provided to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day sailings and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day cruises.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking. They are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean-view to ocean-view, and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

To take advantage of this offer from Carnival, use offer code OCS. To find out more about this sale, contact your preferred travel professional or visit Carnival.com.