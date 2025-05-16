Disney Cruise Line Warns Guests of Longer Check-in Due to Technical Issue

Disney Cruise Line sent a letter to guests who are booked on today’s Disney Wish cruise about a technical issue they are having with Online Check-in.

Due to the technical issue, Disney Cruise Line will need to verify all information from guests, this includes citizenship documentation and capturing photos.

The cruise line warned guests of longer wait times than usual during embarkation. Disney is asking guests to bring all required identification and travel documents with them to the port.

The letter that was sent to guests can be read below.

Letter to Guests

“We are reaching out with important information regarding your Disney Wish sailing departing from Port Canaveral on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Due to a technical issue with Online Check-in for your sailing, we will need to verify all Guests’ documentation during the check-in process at the terminal on embarkation day. This includes reviewing citizenship documentation and capturing photos for each Guest. Please be sure to bring all required documentation and travel documents with you.

As a result, Guests many experience an extended wait during the check-in process. Please plan to arrive at your assigned Port Arrival Time and travel with any convenience items you may need should you encounter a delay at the terminal. Guests who arrive prior to their Port Arrival Time will be asked to wait to enter the cruise terminal until their scheduled time.

If you were unable to complete Online Check-in prior to your sailing and did not receive a Port Arrival Time, please plan to arrive to the port at 2:00 PM for check-in.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon.

Sincerely,

The Cast and Crew

Disney Wish”

Today’s Itinerary

Disney Wish is sailing a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas.

The cruise is scheduled to stop in Nassau and Castaway Cay, one of the cruise line’s private islands. The ship will arrive back in Florida on Monday.