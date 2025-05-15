Roundtrip Cruise From Florida Visits Everywhere from Bora Bora to Italy to Thailand

In 2028, an epic cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and visit everywhere from Bora Bora to Italy to Thailand before returning to Florida 150 nights later.

The cruise will take place on Crystal Symphony and visit 84 ports in 39 countries on six continents. The ship will depart from Ft. Lauderdale on January 11, 2028 and return to the same port on June 10, 2028.

Itinerary

Once the ship leaves Florida, it will visit a few ports in the Caribbean before a trip through the Panama Canal.

The cruise will then head to the South Pacific to visit bucket list destinations like Tahiti, Bora Bora and Fiji.

In March, the cruise ship will make its way over to New Zealand, Australia and Bali before heading to Asia.

Once in Asia, guests will have the change to visit Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India and Sir Lanka. However, the incredible destinations don’t end there.

Crystal Symphony will sail through the Red Sea and offer visits to Petra and Egypt (to visit Luxor) before passing through the Suez Canal.

Once in the Mediterranean, visits to Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece and even Tunisia are on the schedule.

The final leg of this incredible cruise is crossing the Atlantic Ocean, with stops in the Azores and Bermuda, before arriving back in Ft. Lauderdale 150 days later.

Prices for this epic cruise start at $69,000 per person, based on double occupancy.

What’s Included?

The following is included in all cruise fares for this 150-night cruise:

Business Class Airfare allowance or credit

$1,500 ‘As You Wish’ shipboard credit

Unlimited dining at Osteria d ‘Ovidio, Beefbar and Umi Uma (reservations required)

Themed onboard events

Private transfers and Luggage Valet service

Complimentary laundry and pressing (second-day service)

Exclusive shoreside events for full World Cruise guests

Complimentary initial onboard medical visit

Select shore excursions will be curated in partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal’s sister company and a global leader in immersive travel experiences.

Crystal Chairman and Brand Ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, gave the following statement about this cruise:

“The 2028 World Cruise will be unlike anything we’ve done before—not just in the destinations we’ll be visiting, but in the way we’re curating every moment onboard and ashore. From overnight stays in the world’s most iconic ports to new immersive experiences designed exclusively for Crystal guests, we’re setting a new standard for luxury exploration.”

Crystal is one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world and they currently have two ships in service.