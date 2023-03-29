Sponsored Links
Disney Cruise Line Announces Homeport for 208,000 Gross Ton Ship

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line has announced where their largest cruise ship yet, a currently unnamed 208,000 gross ton ship, will homeport for the first five years the vessel enters service.

Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board announced magical cruise vacations to Southeast Asia for the first time, with plans to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025. The ship will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart. (Disney)

Disney Cruise Line has announced a partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring the 208,000 gross ton ship to the city for five years starting in 2025. More details about the maiden cruise, itineraries and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.

“This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company — 2023 marks our 100th anniversary,” D’Amaro said. “As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

“We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025,” said Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB). “This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

The new cruise ship will feature innovative Disney Cruise Line experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.

Guests of all ages will find dedicated spaces and activities designed just for them, and families will create unforgettable memories with beloved characters such as Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Marvel Super Heroes and more.

Disney Cruise Line estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton ship to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members. It is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available.

Construction is projected to be completed at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, under the management of Meyer Werft, the Papenburg-based company that built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish and is constructing two additional Wish-class ships.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
