Disney Celebrates 25 Years at Sea with Special Sailings in 2023

Disney Cruise Line has been sailing families around the world on enchanting cruise ships for 25 years. To mark the quarter-century achievement Disney has announced special sailings, new entertainment, and “celebratory experiences to select summer sailings”.

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” is a limited time offering that is being rolled out for sailings from May to September on all 5 cruise ships with the cruise line.

“For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer.”

According to Disney, part of the 25 year celebration will include “new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises.”

Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will feature a new look with exquisite outfits, and will make appearances on sailings that are part of the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration.

A new theme song will be played on these select sailings that will have some reminiscent and nostalgic qualities.

All new family entertainment and activities will be available across the fleet.

Newly inspired dishes and culinary creations will be available throughout the voyages.

“Silver Anniversary at Sea” merchandise will be made available which will feature a new color that was inspired by the glow of sunshine on turquoise waters.

A new membership tier is also being introduced. After a passenger has had at least 25 sailings with Disney a new distinction of “Pearl” status will be awarded. This will unlock new perks and benefits that will be announced in early 2023.

Below are the ships, itineraries, and dates for sailings that are a part of this limited time offer with Disney Cruise Line: