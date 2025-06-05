Diana Ross Named Godmother of Star of the Seas

shore excursions
Royal Caribbean has announced that Diana Ross will serve as godmother to their next new cruise ship, Star of the Seas.

Star of the Seas will debut in August 2025 and offer cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The christening of the ship by Diana Ross is a maritime tradition of bestowing safekeeping of the ship and all those who sail on it.

To celebrate the unveiling of Star of the Seas, Ms. Ross will take part in an iconic naming ceremony in the ship’s AquaTheater, located in the transformational AquaDome neighborhood surrounded by wraparound ocean views. 

The celebration will set the tone for what’s in store on the cruise ship, welcoming families and vacationers of all ages to experience the record-setting Icon Class lineup.

Diana Ross gave the following statement about being named godmother for Star of the Seas:

“I am truly honored to join the Royal Caribbean family. Having spent years of creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas.”

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean, added:

“We are thrilled to have Diana Ross join us for the debut of Star of the Seas, the next bold vacation in our revolutionary Icon Class designed to encompass the best a vacation experience can offer.

“We couldn’t imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross, who is a true icon known for creating music that transcends generations while celebrating life and bringing people together. We can’t wait to welcome Ms. Ross, our guests and crew to celebrate the arrival of Star this August.”

