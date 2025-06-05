Cruise Ship Set to Retire After 35 Years With the Same Cruise Line

A cruise ship will sail its last cruise in 2026 after sailing with the same cruise line for the past 35 years.

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES has announced that the their 422-passenger NIPPON MARU will retire in 2026 after sailing with them for the past 35 years.

The cruise ship has sailed more than 2,877,642 nautical miles throughout its history, that’s approximately 133 times around the earth.

The vessel has sailed over 2,000 cruises and hosted over 600,000 guests in its storied history that started in 1990.

Highlights from the past 35 years include:

Nine world cruises

Many longer cruises including 62-day cruises to Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean

Themed cruises created especially for women

Their “Fly & Cruise Hokkaido” helped attract a wider range of guests

Fresh dining experience using local ingredients from ports of call

The cruise ship will sail its final cruise in May 2026. The cruise line will offer legacy events for the farewell season that they will announce soon.

Tsunemichi Mukai, President of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, gave the following statement:

“With full hearts and deep gratitude, we bid a bittersweet farewell to NIPPON MARU, which has served us well for over 35 years. “Though a difficult decision, it is time to retire her for operational and economic reasons.

“We’re excited to carry on her legacy of fine hospitality aboard our new luxury ships, MITSUI OCEAN FUJI and our recently announced second ship, where many of our cherished crew will continue to serve.”