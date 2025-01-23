Cruise Ship Restaurant Will Be Available on Land for 2 Nights in February

Princess Cruises is taking their newest cruise ship restaurant to New York City for two nights in February.

On February 13-14, 2025, Currents at Pier 59 in New York City will turn into a pop-up dining event for Love by Britto. Love by Britto is Princess Cruises’ newest restaurant that opened this summer on their latest ship, Sun Princess.

This Valentine’s Day experience will cost $214 per person ($170 plus gratuities/taxes) for the five-course menu, heart-inspired cocktails, and the artistry of Romero Britto. Reservations are open on Tock and proceeds will benefit Save the Children.

There will be one single seating each night with dinner lasting from 7:00 – 9:30 pm.

Dinner will include the following:

World-famous artwork of Romero Britto

A festive Champagne Wall where guests can ring a bell and a glass of bubbly magically appears

An array of specialty wines and cocktails like Strawberry Love Potion, Expresso My Love and Love Prosecco

A floating video wall showcasing the breathtaking ocean views from Love by Britto onboard Sun Princess and Star Princess

There will be three choices for the main course: Duet of Prime Beef & Wagyu, Chilean Sea Bass, and Love of Vegetables.

For desert, diners can choose between Lionel’s Richie’s “All Night Love” or a chocolate lava cake.

Rudi Sodamin, Head of Culinary Arts for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“In a city where the perfect Valentine’s Day reservation is one of the most coveted prizes, Love by Britto provides an opportunity that’s as exclusive as it is unforgettable.

“We’ve created an event that goes beyond a traditional dinner, combining Britto’s iconic art with culinary masterpieces to celebrate the universal language of love in a truly transformative way.”