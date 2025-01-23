Another Cruise Line Adds Cruises to Alaska

A third cruise line over the past four months has announced plans to cruise to Alaska for the first time.

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will begin sailing to Alaska in 2026 when their new yacht, Luminara, offers 13 cruises to the 49th State. This will be the first time that this newer cruise line sails in the region.

Cruises will range from seven- to 11-nights in length. Three of the main itineraries offered will be:

Seven-night roundtrip cruises from Vancouver

10-night cruises from Vancouver to Whittier

11-night cruises from Whittier to Vancouver

Extended stays will take place in several ports including Sitka, Valdez and Vancouver.

The ship will also visit Juneau, Ketchikan, Klawock, Tracy Arm Fjord, Endicott Arm Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Haines and Icy Strait Point.

Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, gave the following statement:

“Our new Alaska itineraries offer a new and unparalleled way to explore the remarkable region by sea, combining access to secluded destinations and remote wonders with the comfort of ultra-luxury accommodations and personalized service. The intimate size of Luminara allows us to visit smaller, less traveled ports, providing our guests with a more immersive way to experience Alaska’s natural beauty and wildlife.”

Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, added:

“With the launch of our third superyacht, Luminara, we’re thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton experience to the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska. The love and loyalty our guests have for The Ritz-Carlton brand have been the driving force behind the success of our yachts.

It’s this deep connection that inspires us to create journeys that are not only luxurious but truly unforgettable, offering the same warmth and attention to detail that our guests have come to cherish.”

Luminara will enter service in July and will be the third vessel in Ritz-Carton Yacht Collection’s fleet.

The ship will have 226 spacious suites that carry up to 452 guests.