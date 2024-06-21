Cruise Port in The Bahamas Celebrates Completion of New Area

Bimini, a cruise port in The Bahamas that opened in 2021, celebrated the completion of Fisherman’s Village. Fisherman’s Village is an open-air retail center that is now open to cruise passengers.

This island-inspired marketplace from Genting Group is a short walk from the cruise pier. It can also be accessed by a free tram that will take you right from the ship to village. The tram runs every 10-15 minutes.

It is also steps away from the lobby of Resorts World Bimini.

Retail offerings that are open at Fisherman’s Village include:

Coralds

Hidden Treasure

Beach Essentials

Reef

Home Fit

Splash

Elephant Gem

Reef Joint

Rainbow Reef

Each store is unique with items ranging from home goods, athleisure wear, athletic goods, jewelry, women’s clothing, resort wear and essential items.

Healing Hole is a Bahamian restaurant with live music that serves everything from Bahamian cuisine to island cocktail drinks. There is also a pizzeria and gelateria.

Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East, gave the following statement:

“Fisherman’s Village has been carefully curated to provide a unique and elevated shopping experience for all visitors, whether staying at our resort or visiting via cruise.

The boutiques at Fisherman’s Village are named for our love and respect for Bimini’s vast marine life, which brings visitors near and far to discover our corner of the world. We hope for all who come to Bimini to find a feeling of comfort and enjoyment at Fisherman’s Village.”

Virgin Voyages, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line and Norwegian Cruise Line all have ships that will visit Bimini this year.

Since Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port opened in 2021, it has welcomed over one million cruise passengers.

When a Virgin cruise ship visits Bimini, the Beach Club becomes a private, complimentary destination for their guests.