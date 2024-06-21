Carnival Cruise Ship Hosting the Cruise Line’s First Brazilian Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will host their first Brazilian carnival in early 2025.

This CarnaBrazil Cruise will take place on Carnival Conquest and will depart from Miami on February 7, 2025. This three day cruise will visit Nassau and have one sea day before returning to PortMiami on February 10, 2025.

The cruise is promising to be a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the world famous Brazilian carnival to a cruise in North America for the first time.

CarnaBrazil Cruise will have renowned artists on board to perform during the voyage. They include Zeca Pagodinho, Brazil’s “King of Samba,” as well as Roberta Sá, Diogo Nogueira and Pretinho da Serrinha and Monobloco, a Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian samba band.

The entire cruise ship will be filled with Brazilian music.

The cruise will have special activities on board. They are:

Concerts

Pool parties

Samba classes

Percussion workshops

Meet and greets

Late night jam sessions

DJ sets

Prices for the cruise start at $599 per person for an inside cabin and go up to $2,799 per person for a Captain’s Suite. Prices are based on double occupancy and do not include $299 per person in taxes, fees, prepaid gratuities, and booking fees.

Guests in suites will receive prime seating for all reserved events in the main show lounge.

Guests booking balcony categories 8D, 8E, 8F, 8M, 8N, 9B and 9C will receive reserved spots in the first 15 rows for all reserved events in the main show lounge.

The CarnaBrazil Cruise is now open for bookings. You can visit their website for complete details on this one-of-a-kind cruise that will take place on a Carnival cruise ship next year. You can also call them at 215-663-8800.

The cruise is a partnership between Rose Tours and Brazilian Nites. Rose Tours specializes in music-themed cruises while Brazilian Nites organizes annual events that celebrate Brazilian culture.