Seven Seas Prestige Will Be Regent’s Next Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, has announced that Seven Seas Prestige will be the name of their next new luxury ship.

Seven Seas Prestige will be the first in a new class of ships from Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The ship will debut in 2026 with a second sister ship (currently unnamed) entering service in 2029.

Seven Seas Prestige will be 77,000 gross tons in size and will carry up to 850 guests. It will be the largest ship in Regent’s fleet when it debuts in two years.

The ship will offer one of the highest passenger to space ratios in the cruise industry.

While Regent Seven Seas Cruises has not revealed many details about this new ship, we do know that it will have brand new accommodation categories and new dining experiences. The Regent Suite will also be reimagined to make it better than ever.

The cruise line said that they will release more details about the new spaces at a later date.

The ship will enhance the cruise line’s goal in offering the The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience.

Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“This is a truly historic moment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as we name the next ship to join The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet as Seven Seas Prestige and reveal her sleek exterior design.”

“Seven Seas Prestige, debuting in 2026, continues our legacy of revolutionizing ultra luxury travel as she will transcend luxury in every way. This incredible new ship will be the epitome of timeless elegance, exemplifying Regent’s commitment to excellence which is reflected in every aspect of her elevated design and exuding an ambiance of sophistication and refinement.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is an ultra-luxury cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The following is included in cruise fares:

Flights and transfers

Unlimited shore excursions

Specialty restaurants

Unlimited beverages including fine wines and spirits

Unlimited WiFi

Free valet laundry

Gratuities

Room service

And more

Guests staying in a Concierge-level or higher suite also receive a one night, pre-cruise hotel package.