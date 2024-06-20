Cruise Line Adds Accelerator Program for Double Points on Cruises

Princess Cruises is adding a new accelerator program so guests can earn double points and move up quicker to the next loyalty tier.

The cruise line’s new Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator program will run for four months, starting with cruises embarking on August 1, 2024 and ending on December 1, 2024.

Guests sailing on a Princess cruise ship during this time who purchase the all-inclusive Princess Plus or Princess Premier Packages will receive double loyalty points for their cruise.

Princess Cruises’ loyalty program features four levels:

Gold: After your first cruise

Ruby: After three cruises or 30 days on board

Platinum: After five cruises or 50 days on board

Elite: After 15 cruises or 150 days on board

The Elite tier offers the most benefits. It includes 50% off MedallionNet Packages, 10% off Lotus Spa treatments, 10% off at the Shops of Princess, 10% off shore excursions, priority boarding for ship-to-shore tender service, stateroom mini-bar setup, Grapevine Wine Tasting event, complimentary canapes on formal nights, priority disembarkation and more.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, gave the following statement about this new double points program:

“Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the vacation business. The Loyalty Accelerator Program gives our most valued guests even more reasons to sail with our industry-leading bundles.”

Princess Cruises’ Premier and Plus all-inclusive add-ons offer guests savings up to 65% on WiFi, beverage packages, gratuities, specialty dining and more.

Princess Cruises is one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation. They currently have 16 cruise ships in their fleet with a 17th, Star Princess, debuting in 2025.