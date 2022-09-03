Cruise Lines That Don’t Require a COVID-19 Vaccination

Cruise lines have begun to get rid of their COVID-19 vaccine requirement that they have mandated over the past 15 months since cruises have restarted.



Here is a current list of cruise line that have, or will eliminate the vaccine requirement to sail on one of their cruise ships. Note: Some destinations still require it (Canada, Bermuda, Greece etc) and cruises that visit these countries will still have the COVID-19 vaccination requirement due to local laws. Also, most longer cruises (over two weeks long) will still require a vaccination.

MSC Cruises – As of September 1, 2022, MSC Cruises no longer requires U.S. citizens to be vaccinated. MSC currently offers cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Florida. View Best Prices on MSC

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Cruise Line was the first major cruise line to announce the elimination of a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. This new policy goes into effect today, September 3, 2022. View Best Prices on NCL

Royal Caribbean – Starting on September 5, 2022, guests who are not vaccinated will be able to sail on Royal Caribbean cruise ships, the world’s largest cruise line. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line – For cruises that depart on or after September 6, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line will allow all guests to once again sail on their Fun Ships. View Best Prices on Carnival

Princess Cruises – Effective for cruises that depart from the U.S., United Kingdom, and Europe on or after September 6, 2022, vaccination will no longer be required. View Best Prices on Princess

Celebrity Cruises – Starting on Monday, September 5, 2022, all guests will be able to sail on Celebrity cruise ships, even if not vaccinated. View Best Prices on Celebrity

Holland America Line – Starting on September 6, 2022, travelers can cruise on Holland America cruise ships regardless of vaccination status. View Best Prices on Holland America

Margaritaville at Sea – The cruise line that offers two night cruises to the Bahamas will eliminate the vaccine requirement on September 5, 2022.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Starting today, September 3, 2022, Regent has opened up their sailings to everyone. View Best Prices on Regent

Oceania Cruises – Starting today, September 3, 2022, Oceania has opened up their sailings to everyone. View Best Prices on Oceania

Virgin Voyages – Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line sailing from Miami, allows 10% of their guests to sail unvaccinated. View Best Prices on Virgin

Azamara – Azamara will remove their vaccine requirement on December 1, 2022. View Best Prices on Azamara

SeaDream Yacht Club – SeaDream has eliminated the vaccine requirement on all sailings effective August 30, 2022.

Seabourn – Starting with sailings that depart on or after September 6, 2022, guests will no longer be required to be vaccinated.

To see the complete health protocols for each cruise line, visit the cruise line’s website or contact your local travel professional.