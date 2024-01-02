Cruise Line’s New Sale Allows 3 Guests to Sail for Free in 2024

A cruise line is launching a new cruise deal that will allow three guests to sail for free on all cruises in 2024.

Margaritaville at Sea’s new “Three Guests Sail Free” offer is good on all of their cruises in 2024. This not only includes their current ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, but also their newer ship that will enter service this summer, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

This deal allows paying passengers to add up to three guests for free, depending on the capacity of the stateroom. This offer is good on all cruises in 2024 and must be booked between January 9, 2024 and February 12, 2024.

Sponsored Links



Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers two night cruises to The Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will sail from Tampa on four and five night cruises to the Caribbean beginning in June 2024.

“There is nothing better than sailing the open ocean and exploring new destinations with friends or loved ones, and our new offer lets our guests bring up to three of their favorite people along for the journey.” said Christopher Ivy, CEO. “And with two ships, four ports of call, and two- to 5-night itineraries, there has never been a better time to bring your entire crew aboard Margaritaville at Sea.”

Note, this offer does not include taxes, fees or port expenses, which are per person and must be paid at the time of booking finalization.

For more information on Margaritaville at Sea, you can visit their website here.