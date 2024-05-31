Cruise Lines Expand Activities for Kids and Families

Two cruise lines, MSC Cruises and Margaritaville at Sea, are offering expanded activities and features for families and kids this summer. This includes expanded hours at the clubs for kids and more family game shows.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is making a few changes that parents will love. First, they are opening Doremiland to the entire family for a dedicated time slot each day. During this time, parents can spend time with their kids in the kid’s club and there will also be a big family party on each cruise.

The cruise line is also expanding service for babies and will now offer dedicated baby care service for children as young as six months old. This is a change from one catering to children who are at least one year old.

Two new family game shows will also take place on MSC cruise ships. “World Quest” a geography-based trivia game and “Caravaggio”, a spy game show dedicated to art, allow children and parents to play together.

MSC is also expanding the hours at teen club to10am – 1pm and 3pm – midnight on sea days, and from 3pm to midnight on port days.

After a successful trial of Guinness World Record show on board select ships, it will roll out to additional cruise ships.

Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said the following about how the cruise line caters to families:

“At the heart of our business is family. We love creating unforgettable memories and holidays for everyone, especially for families. That’s why we proudly offer a fleetwide family program of entertainment and activities that resonates with our valued guests. As a father of three boys, I know first-hand the incredible job our youth team does on board, not only in entertaining children and families but also in creating moments that can’t be replicated anywhere else”.

Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is also expanding options for families as they add a second, and newer ship to their fleet, Islander.

The cruise line’s new offerings for families will have everything from an all-ages lounge and arcade to a first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf challenge course.

The family friendly offerings on the ship will include:

Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad & Slide – Designed for young children, this playground will feature an elevated play space, waterslide, and splash-and-spray “lily” pad.

– Designed for young children, this playground will feature an elevated play space, waterslide, and splash-and-spray “lily” pad. Dis and Dat Activity Zone – This is the first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf course at sea. This unique take on two fan-favorite games on the outer deck will put guests’ skills to the test for one-of-a-kind fun.

– This is the first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf course at sea. This unique take on two fan-favorite games on the outer deck will put guests’ skills to the test for one-of-a-kind fun. Paradise Pickleball at Sea – Join the craze of the world’s fastest growing sport with some friendly competition with the ultimate pickleball match.

– Join the craze of the world’s fastest growing sport with some friendly competition with the ultimate pickleball match. Defying Gravity Experience – A family experience for everyone with circus-themed workshops, interactive game shows, and scavenger hunts.

– A family experience for everyone with circus-themed workshops, interactive game shows, and scavenger hunts. Far Side of the World Arcade and Lounge – Teens can sing their favorite karaoke songs and take the arcade by storm in this family-forward lounge area.

– Teens can sing their favorite karaoke songs and take the arcade by storm in this family-forward lounge area. 5 o’Clock Somewhere – The main pool where the music never stops and the vibe is just right to relax or grab a bite to eat.

– The main pool where the music never stops and the vibe is just right to relax or grab a bite to eat. Coral Reef Lounge – This aquarium-inspired lounge has mermaids and mocktails, family karaoke, comedy acts, and other surprises.

There will be club for kids ages three to 17. They are:

Jolly Mon (ages 3-5)

Parakeets Kid’s Club (ages 6-9)

The Hang Out (ages 10-12)

The Far Out (ages 13-17)

Karen Maybury, Vice President of Entertainment at Margaritaville at Sea, said:

“The new Islander is packed with an exciting variety of active and interactive ways for cruisers of all ages to enjoy their fun in the sun. The new lineup of programming and activities designed specifically for children, teens, and families will greatly enhance the cruise experience, creating unforgettable memories for all of our guests.”