Cruise Line’s 800 Day Cruise Will Spend 1-7 Days in Each Port

A cruise line’s 27 month cruise will spend 540 days in port with the cruise ship spending up to a week at time in each port. The cruise will also be adults only as passengers will need to be 18 years and older to sail.

Victoria Cruises Line is offering the opportunity of a lifetime with a 27 month cruise around the world that will depart from Ft. Lauderdale in May 2023. The cruise ship will visit over 200 ports with the length of each stay ranging from one to seven days.

Interior cabins start at $7,999 per month with balcony cabins starting at $15,999 per month. The prices are per cabin, based on double occupancy. The cruise line said that 50% of cabins on the ship have already been booked with the majority choosing the unlimited, undefined rental period.

The cruise will feature the following:

Discover the world by visiting 200-plus enticing destinations.

Make a cruise ship your home and save dramatically on your living costs.

Enjoy your new lifestyle free of commitments.

Free and unlimited internet use.

The Victoria Majestic and Victoria Amazing offer elegant comfort and luxury with attentive service and quality food.

A wide range of staterooms and suites are available to rent on board with different floor space options.

The average size of the interior staterooms is 215 square feet (21 square meters). You don’t have to give up the view either, as you can admire the current landscape through a large LCD screen.

Rooms also feature an LED TV, DVD player, a minibar, binoculars, umbrellas, hotel bathrobe and slippers, Egyptian cotton towels, Elemis Aromapure luxury bathroom cosmetics, premium massage shower head, daily fruit basket on request, concierge service at the touch of a button, and fresh flowers every day.

“We provide our passengers a continuous program of activities during their time at sea, including gourmet food, wine tasting, sporting events, remote learning, and many more colorful activities when you join us on this wonderful voyage,” said Zvinelis. “On Victoria Cruises Line ships, the prices for services are the same as on land, unlike onboard almost all other ocean-going cruise lines where they often charge up to ten times the usual price!”

The cruise ship’s culinary lineup is also impressive, it includes:

Restaurant Paris where six world-class chefs work hard to bring enjoyable, inspiring, and special dishes to tantalize even the most refined palate.

Trattoria Omero Ristorante delivers unadulterated Italian dishes to entice the taste buds with traditional antipasti starters opening the show.

At the poolside, the Grill Terrace offers a typical beach menu with an elegant finish, including tacos, burgers, hot dogs, and other barbeque delicacies.

The Marcello & Fabrizio fine dining restaurant features a world-class culinary experience.

Victoria Cruises Line is trying to be the world’s first affordable residential cruise ship. Victoria Cruises Line offers a long-term, live-aboard residential cruise experience where you can rent a stateroom or suite for long-term occupancy. They offer travel rental on board for adults only – 18 years of age or older.

Victoria Cruises Line plans on sailing in May 2023 but the departure day may change due to occupancy rates.