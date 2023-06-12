Cruise Line Will Homeport a Ship Florida as Part of Their Comeback

Crystal Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, is relaunching this summer under new ownership after the cruise line filed for bankruptcy in 2021.

A&K Travel Group is relaunching Crystal Cruises under the name, Crystal – Exceptional at Sea. The cruise line’s first sailing back will be on Celebrity Serenity on July 31, 2023. The cruise ship is currently being refurbished ahead of the first cruise back.

The cruise ship will homeport at Port Everglades starting in November 2024. These cruises will be announced later this year and will be a part of the cruise line’s 2025 itineraries.

“We are excited to make our return to Port Everglades,” said Crystal’s Vice President of Port Operations & Itinerary Planning Spyros Almpertis. “More than three million guests sail out of Fort Lauderdale each year, and we are happy to now be an option when looking for an exceptional cruising experience.”

“Crystal is a natural fit for Port Everglades and will complement our growing fleet of high-end brands,” said CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “Port Everglades is already known as a big-ship cruise port, and more luxury lines are discovering that our terminals are fully scalable to accommodate more intimate ships and their discerning guests.”

The cruise ship is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment in Trieste, Italy. When the 740-passenger ship debuts in July, enhancements will include larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes, cutting-edge onboard wellness as well as a revamped spa.

Guests will also find a new look for specialty dining restaurants Umi Uma and Osteria d’Ovidio along with a new pickleball court, refreshed entertainment and events, and an industry-leading space-to-guest ratio (1 to 93.1 cubic feet).