Ritz-Carlton Starts Construction On Another Luxury Ship

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is starting construction on another luxury cruise ship that will be the third in their fleet.

The first piece of steel was cut this past week on Luminara, the 3rd yacht that will enter service with Ritz-Carlton. With a focus on comfort and legendary service synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton, the new yacht will offer one of the highest staff and space ratios available at sea.

Luminara, derived from Spanish origin and meaning “child of the stars,” will measure 794 feet long, mirroring sister yacht, Ilma, and will accommodate up to 448 guests. The 224 spacious suites will each have a private ocean-view terrace and there will be a high percentage of upper-category suites.

“As the latest superyacht in our growing fleet starts to take shape, we gratefully acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all those involved in the construction of Luminara,” said Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our deepest appreciation goes out to Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the exceptional teams who have joined us on this remarkable journey, propelling us to this exciting milestone as we open new horizons for our guests to explore the world’s most coveted destinations.”

Reservations for the 2025 season of Luminara itineraries will open this fall. Luminara will join Ilma and Evrima, the cruise line’s first yacht that launched in October 2022, on itineraries discovering secluded harbors and iconic cities of the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Cruises will range from seven to ten nights and offer an all-inclusive experience.

Reservations for Ilma, the sister ship to Luminara, are currently open as the superyacht continues to make significant advancements in the build process ahead of its exciting debut slated for the fall of 2024.