Cruise Line Rolling Out New Cabin Decoration Packages

A cruise line is rolling out new cabin decoration packages for guests who are celebrating a birthday, anniversary or special occasion during their sailing.

Holland America Line’s newly enhanced décor packages can be purchased prior to the cruise and they will be set up in your cabin on embarkation day.

Also, friends and family can purchase these packages as a special surprise celebration gift.

A standard décor package will cost $54.95 with deluxe versions going for $79.95.

Packages include a celebratory door magnet, hanging magnetic ceiling banners and lanyard. The deluxe package also includes a “Time to Celebrate” blanket.

The following add-ons can also be purchased:

Gourmet birthday cakes

Spa treatments

Champagne

Chocolate-covered strawberries

Guests who have a cruise booked on a Holland America Line ship can use this link to see all of the options that are available.

The cruise line is also planning on introducing a variety of future décor packages tailored for the winter holidays, bon voyage parties, Alaskan adventures and even themed experiences.

Carole Biencourt, vice president of guest commerce at Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“So many of our guests choose to cruise to celebrate a special milestone, and these upgraded decor packages are a great way to enhance their at-sea experiences and create cherished memories. With the variety of birthday and anniversary package options to choose from, we hope our guests will celebrate in style.”