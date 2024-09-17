Cruise NewsCruise Line Rolling Out New Cabin Decoration Packages

Cruise Line Rolling Out New Cabin Decoration Packages

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line

A cruise line is rolling out new cabin decoration packages for guests who are celebrating a birthday, anniversary or special occasion during their sailing.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Holland America Line’s newly enhanced décor packages can be purchased prior to the cruise and they will be set up in your cabin on embarkation day.

Also, friends and family can purchase these packages as a special surprise celebration gift.

A standard décor package will cost $54.95 with deluxe versions going for $79.95.

Packages include a celebratory door magnet, hanging magnetic ceiling banners and lanyard. The deluxe package also includes a “Time to Celebrate” blanket.

The following add-ons can also be purchased:

  • Gourmet birthday cakes
  • Spa treatments
  • Champagne
  • Chocolate-covered strawberries

Guests who have a cruise booked on a Holland America Line ship can use this link to see all of the options that are available.

The cruise line is also planning on introducing a variety of future décor packages tailored for the winter holidays, bon voyage parties, Alaskan adventures and even themed experiences.

Carole Biencourt, vice president of guest commerce at Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“So many of our guests choose to cruise to celebrate a special milestone, and these upgraded decor packages are a great way to enhance their at-sea experiences and create cherished memories. With the variety of birthday and anniversary package options to choose from, we hope our guests will celebrate in style.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Rolling Out New Cabin Decoration Packages
Previous article
Taking Your Passport Ashore: Carnival Responds to Comment Claiming “Incorrect Information”
Next article
New Carnival Cruises Announced on Four Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved