New Carnival Cruises Announced on Four Ships

Carnival Cruise Line announced new cruises for 2026-2027 today on four ships that will offer sailings from four different homeports.

These new cruises will sail from Miami, Port Canaveral, Norfolk and San Francisco visiting the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska. Three of the ships will visit Carnival’s brand new port they are building in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Carnival Horizon will offer six- and eight-night cruises from Miami between the summer of 2026 and the spring of 2027.

The six-day cruises will depart on Sundays and include stops at Celebration Key in the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Montego Bay or Ocho Rios in Jamaica. The eight-day cruises will depart on Saturdays visit the Southern Caribbean, and feature stops in Aruba, Curacao, and either Bonaire, Amber Cove, or Celebration Key.

Carnival Vista will sail a variety of cruises from Port Canaveral. Six-day cruises will visit Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key, and either Amber Cove or Grand Turk.

The eight-night sailings will visit various destinations in the Caribbean including St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Aruba.

Carnival Luminosa will offer cruises from San Francisco for the first time in 2026.

The ship will offer a series of 10-day cruises to Alaska that includes stops in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Prince Rupert, as well as scenic glacier cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord.

Carnival Luminosa will also sail ten four-day long weekend Baja Mexico cruises, visiting Ensenada, from April 23 through August 27, 2026.

An extended 18-day Alaska and Japan transpacific Carnival Journeys cruise departing San Francisco on September 20, 2026, will visit Alaskan ports and sail to Japan, with stops including Otaru and Kobe before concluding in Yokohama.

Carnival Sunshine will offer cruises from Norfolk, Virginia that will range from four- to eight-days in length.

The ship will visit Bermuda, The Bahamas and ports in the Eastern Caribbean. A few select cruises will visit New England and Canada.

One nine-day Carnival Journeys cruise will visit Amber Cove, San Juan and St. Thomas.

Fred Stein, vice president of deployment for Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“In addition to extending our successful deployment schedules in Miami, Port Canaveral and Norfolk, Carnival Luminosa will bring a new experience to our seasonal homeport of San Francisco for the 2026 Alaska season.

“These new sailings also introduce some truly stellar additions to our Carnival Journeys program of longer sailings, with a transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to Miami on Carnival Horizon and Carnival Luminosa’s transpacific voyages from Brisbane to San Francisco visiting Fiji, Tahiti and Hawaii, and San Francisco to Yokohama (Tokyo) visiting Alaska and Japan.”