Norwegian Luna, a New Cruise Ship From NCL, Will Debut in 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Norwegian Luna, a sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, will debut in 2026 with cruises now open for bookings.

Norwegian Luna will be Norwegian Cruise Line’s 21st ship in their fleet and their second Prima Plus class ship.

The cruise ship will homeport in Miami starting in April 2026. Norwegian Luna will offer cruises from there between April 4, 2026 through November 2026.

Luna will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami.

A few cruise ports that the ship will visit include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025.

Norwegian Luna will be 156,300 gross tons in size and be 1,056 feet long. The ship will carry 3,550 guests at double capacity which is a 10% increase from Prima class ships.

Features on Norwegian Luna include:

Ocean Boulevard, 46,000 square foot outdoor walkway

Beach Vibe Club, adults only open-air lounge

Infinity Beach offering ocean views

Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide

Glow Court, a digital sports complex

The Drop, a 10-story free-fall slide

Dual waterslides

Stadium, an outdoor space for complimentary activities

Additional features have also yet to be announced

Norwegian Luna will have new dining and bar experiences of the Prima Plus Class such as Sukhothai, the cruise line’s Thai specialty restaurant and Indulge Food Hall with 10 different food stations including the plant based Planterie location.

Of course, the ship will have NCL favorites like Cagney’s Steakhouse; Le Bistro, the elevated French restaurant; and Onda by Scarpetta.

The Haven will feature Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites. Haven guests will continue to enjoy:

24-hour butler service

Dedicated concierge team

Sprawling sundeck

Infinity pool overlooking the ship’s stern

Outdoor spa complete with a glass-walled sauna and cold room;

Two hot tubs

Private lounge

Exclusive bar pouring rare spirits and vintages.

The ship will be built by Fincantieri with interior designs created by world-class architects AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado.

The cruise ship’s hull art will showcase a vibrant dreamscape by ELLE, the highly acclaimed street artist from Napa, California.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“Inspired by the relationship between the moon and the tides of the ocean, we are excited to introduce Norwegian Luna as the vessel that perfectly complements her sister ship, Norwegian Aqua.

“The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value – a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean.

“It’s important to give our guests more to see, more to do, more to enjoy on board and ultimately more out of their cruise vacation. We can’t wait for them to experience Norwegian Luna!”