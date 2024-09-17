Taking Your Passport Ashore: Carnival Responds to Comment Claiming “Incorrect Information”

The topic of passports on a cruise is a common one. First-time cruisers who don’t want to get caught off guard often bring it up as well.

Even for closed-loop cruises out of the United States I recommend having a passport. If nothing else, it simplifies the boarding process and documents needed.

Additionally, if something happens when you’re off the ship in a foreign country, you will want to have packed your passport.

But should you take your passport with you any time you are getting off the ship at a port of call? Do you really need to have it on you at all times?

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald addressed this concern in a social media post this morning.

The passenger’s original comment stated, “John. Passports should always be taken into port as your ID. If I’m ever on a cruise (Bahamas, Mexico, any of the other island nations) I always take my passport. Everyone should. I am a diamond passenger and elite + on—–If not, why do you have it?”

The Carnival guest was referencing previous statements by Heald which recommended having a photocopy or picture of the passport information for some ports of call.

“If for some reason you miss the boat (broken down excursion bus/cab or injured sitting in a hospital, etc.) your passport will sail on and you’ll be stuck in a foreign country with a piece of paper with a picture of your passport which is good for nothing,” the message to Heald said.

The comment went on to criticize Heald’s advice, “John why are you even here if you provide incorrect information that could become a disaster for your passengers.“

While some regular cruisers like to have their passports on them at all times, Heald offered a different perspective.

“You should not take your original passport with you when you go ashore,” Heald stated in his response to the concerned passenger.

He explained that a photocopy of the passport, driver’s license, or similar identification is sufficient for returning to the ship.

Heald also addressed the potential concern of missing the ship due to an emergency.

“In case of an emergency which meant you could not return to the ship, we do indeed have a policy in place,” he assured. Carnival Cruise Line’s policy involves retrieving the guest’s passport from their cabin, ensuring its safekeeping, and returning it to the ship’s agent in the port.

The Brand Ambassador ultimately acknowledged that a lot of it came down to personal preference.

A vacation should never cause undue stress. If you will be stressing about having or not having your passport on you then make the decision that puts you at ease.

As Heald has stated, cruise lines will make necessary arrangements if you cannot make it back to the ship on time.

The key is to make sure you are at least traveling with a passport.

For those looking to get their passport renewed, Ben of Cruise Fever recently wrote about how he was able to get his passport renewed in a week.