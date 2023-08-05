Cruise Line Offering Cruises for Just $49 Per Person

A cruise line is offering cruises to The Bahamas for two starting at $99, or $49.50 per person.

Margaritaville at Sea, a cruise line that offers two night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach, is offering their biggest sale ever with cruises starting at just $99 for two. All cruises stop in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

Inside cabins start at $49.50 per person and ocean view at $82 per person (plus port taxes/fees). Cruises that depart through March 2024 are included in this sale.

Margaritaville at Sea is a unique cruise line that also offers the option to get off the cruise ship in The Bahamas and stay at an all-inclusive resort. After your resort stay, you will get back on the ship and sail back to Florida.

The cruise line currently operates one cruise ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. The ship recently received a multi-million dollar renovation that includes new production shows, refreshed staterooms, a burger bar, and a new dueling piano bar.

For complete details on this $99 cruise deal offer that will end shortly, visit MargaritavilleAtSea.com.