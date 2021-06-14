Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Has 5th Cruise Ship Return to Service

Cruise Line Has 5th Cruise Ship Return to Service

By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises had their fifth cruise ship return to service this past weekend when MSC Splendida began offering seven night cruises from Trieste, Italy.

The cruises will make ports stops in Ancona, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; the Greek island of Corfu and Kotor in Montenegro or Split in Croatia before the cruise ship returns to Trieste with embarkation available in each of the Italian ports.

MSC Splendida offers a wide choice of restaurants, bars and lounges, four swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym and luxurious spa, award-winning family activities and facilities as well as the MSC Yacht Club with 71 spacious suites and personalised 24/7 butler service.

MSC Splendida represents the cruise line’s fifth ship to resume cruises this summer. MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside are sailing in the West Mediterranean, MSC Orchestra is operating in the East Mediterranean and flagship MSC Virtuosa is cruising in the UK for British guests only.

The  cruise ship will be supported by MSC Cruises’ industry-leading health and safety protocol, which has protected tens of thousands of guests, as well as crew members and local communities visited by the Company’s ships, since it was first introduced in August 2020 on MSC Grandiosa.

MSC Magnifica will resume sailings on June 20, 2021 from Italy for voyages in the East Mediterranean, MSC Seaview will restart on July 3 from Kiel in Germany for sailings in the Baltic Sea to Sweden and Estonia followed by MSC Seashore making her maiden sailing from the end of July in the West Mediterranean.

Ben Souza
Previous articleFirst Impressions of Royal Caribbean’s First Cruise to the Caribbean in 15 Months

