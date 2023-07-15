Cruise Line Eliminating Scheduled Arrival Times on Embarkation Day

35 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Princess Cruises is moving over to a new streamlined embarkation process on August 1, 2023 to make boarding cruise ships even easier. This includes eliminating scheduled arrival times on embarkation day.



Princess Cruises is simplifying what it means to be Green, Blue or Accessibility Lane when guests get OceanReady using the Princess App prior to their cruise.

Here are the key highlights of Princess Cruises’ new embarkation system that will go into effect in a couple weeks.

Green Lane – Guests who have completed all steps of the Travel Check list and have had their Medallion(s) shipped to them (U.S. and Puerto Rico only) will be eligible for the Green Lane. With Green Lane, guests enjoy the most streamlined embarkation and board faster.

Please note that guests who were Green Lane but did not elect to have their Medallion(s) shipped to them, will now become Blue Lane for voyages departing after August 1, 2023.

Blue Lane – Guests who may have completed some, none, or all of the Travel Checklist, but have elected to not have their Medallion(s) ship to them, will still enjoy streamlined check in, but will pick their Medallion(s) at the cruise terminal.

Accessibility Lane – Guest with mobility or other accessibility needs will always have a lane available to them for a more streamlined check-in, regardless of OceanReady color designation.

No more scheduled arrival times – Guest are no longer required to select an arrival group time as part of these enhancements.

Guests can arrive within the published check-in window at a time that works for them. The cruise line is strongly encouraging guests to provide their travel arrangement information via OceanReady. The published check-in window is available in their travel summary.

Updated Digital Boarding Pass: Princess Cruises is also enhancing the boarding pass, available 11 days prior to sailing date in the Princess app. It now includes key guest information (deck, stateroom number, etc). The Arrival Group designation has been removed, per above.