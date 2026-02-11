Cruise Line Earns First Ever Five-Star Rating From Forbes

shore excursions
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection became the first cruise line to be awarded a Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide.

Ritz-Carlton’s second yacht, Ilma, earned the distincted milestone in the 2026 Star Awards by Forbes Travel Guide.

Ilma’s Five-Star recognition reflects The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s commitment to delivering a highly personalized and refined experience at sea, where thoughtful design, service, and space work in harmony.

The ship offers one of the highest space and employee-to-guest ratios in the cruise industry. The ship accommodates up to 448 guests in 224 suites, each with their own private ocean-view terrace.

Ernesto Fara, President & CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, gave the following statement:

“From day one, we set out to redefine travel at sea through a highly personalized approach rooted in service, care, and attention to detail.

“Ilma’s recognition as an industry first underscores a new era of ultra-luxury voyages and reflects years of dedication from our Ladies and Gentlemen, both on board and ashore, who deliver exceptional experiences for our guests every day.”

Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide, added:

“Our coveted Five-Star award is not given; it is earned through our exacting, incognito evaluation process.

“The Five-Star recognition is not just about delivering an exceptional guest experience, but about delivering it consistently from reservation service to disembarking – earning the guest’s trust and confidence. This doesn’t occur by happenstance, but through dedication and coordination. We congratulate the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on this impressive achievement.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
