shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Adds Two New Package Deals

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Two New Package Deals

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is offering two new bundles that turn regular sailings on their ships into nearly all-inclusive ones.

Carnival Vista docked at Celebration Key

For the next five days, Carnival Cruise Line is offering “Bundle Savings You’ll Love” where you can choose one of two special packages when you book a cruise.

The two packages offered are “Upgrade Your Fun” and “Sip & Surf”. Here’s what’s included in both deals.

Carnival’s “Upgrade Your Fun” includes up to $500 in onboard credit and 25% off select onboard experiences. This includes shore excursions, premium WiFi, CHEERS! Beverage Program and spa treatments (embarkation and port days).

The $500 in onboard credit can be used before your cruise or after your board the ship. To receive the 25% discount, onboard experiences must be purchased by March 31, 2026.

The second, “Sip & Surf”, includes the CHEERS! Beverage Package, premium WiFi and two-for-one cruise deposits.

Both deals run through February 16, 2026 and you can check the best prices on Carnival cruises here.

carnival packages

This offer is available on select three- to five-day cruises from April 15 2026 to December 31, 2026 and select six- to eight-day sailings from May 15, 2026 – December 31, 2026.

For complete terms and details of this new sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit Carnival.com.

This offer is good for new bookings only.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Adds Two New Package Deals
Previous article
Cruise Line Earns First Ever Five-Star Rating From Forbes
Next article
Bookings Open on Epic Cruise That Will Visit 63 Unique Destinations

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved