Carnival Cruise Line Adds Two New Package Deals

Carnival Cruise Line is offering two new bundles that turn regular sailings on their ships into nearly all-inclusive ones.

For the next five days, Carnival Cruise Line is offering “Bundle Savings You’ll Love” where you can choose one of two special packages when you book a cruise.

The two packages offered are “Upgrade Your Fun” and “Sip & Surf”. Here’s what’s included in both deals.

Carnival’s “Upgrade Your Fun” includes up to $500 in onboard credit and 25% off select onboard experiences. This includes shore excursions, premium WiFi, CHEERS! Beverage Program and spa treatments (embarkation and port days).

The $500 in onboard credit can be used before your cruise or after your board the ship. To receive the 25% discount, onboard experiences must be purchased by March 31, 2026.

The second, “Sip & Surf”, includes the CHEERS! Beverage Package, premium WiFi and two-for-one cruise deposits.

Both deals run through February 16, 2026 and you can check the best prices on Carnival cruises here.

This offer is available on select three- to five-day cruises from April 15 2026 to December 31, 2026 and select six- to eight-day sailings from May 15, 2026 – December 31, 2026.

For complete terms and details of this new sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit Carnival.com.

This offer is good for new bookings only.