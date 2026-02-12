Bookings Open on Epic Cruise That Will Visit 63 Unique Destinations

Bookings opened this week on an epic 128-day cruise that will set sail in 2029 and visit 63 unique destinations all around the world.

Explora Journeys, a luxury all-inclusive cruise line, announced their “Endless Worlds” cruise that will depart in 2029 on Explora I.

The cruise ship will depart from Dubai on January 6, 2029 and end in Barcelona 128 days later on May 14, 2029.

The cruise will be broken up into the following seven segments:

Dubai to Singapore (20 nights)

Singapore to Sydney (23 nights)

Sydney to Auckland (14 nights)

Auckland to Tahiti (17 nights)

Tahiti to Valparaiso (14 nights)

Valparaiso to Miami (21 nights)

Miami to Barcelona (20 nights)

The seven segments will form one long continuous journey and visit 63 ports. 44 of the ports will be maiden stops for the cruise line and 12 will have an overnight stay, giving guests more time in the most iconic cities around the word.

The following is included in all cruise fares:

International Business Class flights

Unlimited premium beverages

Premium WiFi

Weekly laundry

Nine culinary experiences

One-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Dubai

Private door-to-door transfers & luggage service

Visa & travel document assistance

Up to 1,000 USD/EUR Journey Experience Credit per person

Curated Destination Experiences Three exclusive celebratory events ashore

Curated onboard experience, including Ocean Wellness Retreats and Restorative Experiences

Cruisers will have the option of ending their cruise in Miami, New York City or Barcelona.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement about this epic cruise:

“Endless Worlds is an invitation to experience the world as one uninterrupted story — a Journey that unfolds gradually, gracefully and with an emphasis on continuity.

“In opening sales, we are inviting our guests to secure their place on a rare voyage designed around the true luxury of time. Each Journey option reflects the signature values of Explora Journeys: unhurried discovery, cultural curiosity, intuitive service and a profound connection to the sea.

“Whether it’s the spiritual tranquility found in a Balinese temple or the vast theatre of the open ocean, we are providing a sanctuary from which to witness the world in its most authentic form.”