Cruise Line Cuts Prices on 75 Cruises for 75th Annivesary

One of Carnival’s cruise lines has cut prices on 75 cruises as they celebrate their 75th anniversary this year.



Costa Cruises will celebrate their 75th anniversary on March 31, 2023. 75 years ago on that day, their first cruise ship Anna C departed from Genoa, Italy to Buenos Aires, Argentina with 768 guests on board.

The cruise line is celebrating this milestone by cutting the prices on 75 cruises. These special deals are available through the end of April and are good on cruises to the Greek Isles, Italy, Spain, Malta, Ireland, and the Norewegian fjords.

Some of these cruises will visit the western Mediterranean, starting in Barcelona before heading to the underground caves of Can Marça in Ibiza and visiting the world’s only Gothic cathedral by the sea in Palma de Mallorca.

Others will explore the landscapes of the eastern Mediterranean, reaching Mykonos and its ‘Little Venice’ on a typical boat, diving into the thermal springs of Palea Kameni in Santorini, and snorkeling in the natural pool of Malta’s Blue Lagoon.

If one prefer the breathtaking scenery of Northern Europe, cruises will explore the picturesque and lively Bergen by bicycle with a local guide or admire the beautiful emerald green and ultramarine blue colors of the Hellesylt Fjord and its waterfalls, and visit the picturesque Geiranger.

Ships and itineraries of the 75th anniversary cruises

Costa Smeralda, Costa Toscana and Costa Diadema will offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean, discovering the most beautiful destinations in Italy, France and Spain. The Costa Toscana itinerary includes Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome.

Costa Smeralda will visit Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca (Ibiza in summer), Palermo, and Civitavecchia/Rome. Costa Diadema will instead offer Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Cagliari or Ajaccio (depending on departures), Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Marseille.

In the eastern Mediterranean Costa Deliziosa will visit Marghera/Venice, Katakolon/Olympia (Greece), Mykonos (Greece) Santorini (Greece) and Bari, while during the summer Costa Pacifica will visit Taranto, Catania, Malta, Mykonos and Santorini. Both itineraries are one week long.

During this summer, the Costa Fortuna will offer a never-before-seen 14-day itinerary between the Greek islands and the Balearic Islands, with Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Messina, four magnificent Greek islands, such as Crete (with a call at Heraklion), Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia (with a call at Argostoli), Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, and then Barcelona and Marseille.

From May to September, cruises in Northern Europe will also be available. The Costa Fascinosa will offer 12-day itineraries to the North Cape, or nine-day cruises to the most beautiful cities in the Baltic; the Costa Favolosa will visit Iceland, the Lofoten Islands, Greenland, a new destination for this summer, or Great Britain and Ireland; the Costa Firenze will offer one-week cruises in the Fjords.

For those with only a few days available, there are mini-cruises to France and Spain in spring, lasting from three or five days, with the Costa Fascinosa, Costa Pacifica, Costa Fortuna and Costa Favolosa.

For a longer break, there are many different 14 day cruises to choose from in spring: the Canary Islands with the Costa Diadema and Costa Fortuna; or Turkey and the Greek islands, again with the Costa Fortuna; Costa Pacifica cruises to Israel and Egypt; and cruises from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe onboard Costa Firenze, Costa Favolosa and Cosa Fascinosa, or from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean in September.

10-day cruises to Lisbon with Costa Fascinosa and 11-day cruises to Morocco with Costa Favolosa will also be available.