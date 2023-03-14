Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Adding New Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Carnival Cruise Line Adding New Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with Lyre to bring new non-alcoholic cocktails to the popular Alchemy Bar. They will be become the first cruise line to have a full range of non-alcoholic cocktails.

“Our new partnership with Lyre’s gives guests who want non-alcoholic cocktails the best options at sea. We’ve seen popularity for non-alcoholic cocktails grow rapidly, so to meet that trend, our mixologists have been working to craft alternative versions of our most popular cocktails with none of the alcohol, but all the flavor,” said Zachary Sulkes, Carnival’s senior director of beverage operations.

Lyre’s is the world’s most awarded line of non-alcoholic spirits and a global leader in the emerging segment. The company uses all-natural flavors, including essences, extracts and distillates, to match the aroma, taste and appearance you find within time-tested classics.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links

Seven Popular Alchemy Bar Cocktails Recreated with Lyre’s that will be available on Carnival ships are:

Martini Seduction: Red passion fruit nectar, fresh lime juice and a hint of orange mix with Lyre’s White Cane instead of vodka to create this swoon-worthy drink.

Spicy Chipotle Pineapple Martini: Lyre’s Agave Blanco stands in for vodka to bring this spicy, pineapple cocktail into its non-alcoholic form.

The Remedy: Orange juice, pineapple and fresh lime juice are mixed with Lyre’s White Cane and Spiced Cane instead of dark and coconut rum.

Hearts of Fire: This award-winning concoction featuring fresh thyme and raspberries is re-imagined with Lyre’s Dry London instead of gin.
Restorative Basil Drop: Lyre’s Dry London is mixed with fresh basil and citrus to stimulate and restore the senses.

The Perfect Storm: This invigorating boost features strawberry puree, fresh lime and a hit of rosemary and Lyre’s Dry London instead of vodka.

Cucumber Sunrise: Another award-winning favorite among Carnival guests delivers the same light and delicious flavor with watermelon nectar, cucumber, lime juice and a splash of orange juice mixed with Lyre’s Agave Blanco instead of vodka.

Alchemy Bar is featured on just about every Carnival cruise ship sailing from the U.S. The new, non-alcoholic versions of the popular cocktails will be offered on ships homeported in Australia at a later date.

In addition to the full range of non-alcoholic cocktails offered at Alchemy Bar, Carnival’s main dining rooms will now serve Lyre’s alcohol-free prosecco among the many wines offered across the fleet.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Adding New Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Previous article
Cruise Line Rolling Out Vegan Menu

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,230FollowersFollow
8,474FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share