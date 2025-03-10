Cruise Line Announces New Themed Party Cruises for 2026

Margaritaville at Sea has announced new themed cruises that will set sail in 2026 that include a visit to Cozumel for Cinco de Mayo.

The themed cruises range from a Super Bowl cruise to a visit to Key West for Fantasy Fest. The cruises will take place on the cruise line’s first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

The themed cruises depart from the Port of Palm Beach and range from two- to four-nights in length. They are centered around major annual holidays and are as follows:

Valentine's Day (February 13) – A Valentine's Day weekend cruise is promising to be the perfect voyage for couples.

Cinco de Mayo (May 3) – The cruise ship will embark on its first-ever four-night cruise to Cozumel for a one-of-a-kind Cinco de Mayo celebration in Mexico.

Key West Fantasy Fest (October 15, 19, 23) – There will be three different four-night cruises to join the party at Fantasy Fest and experience Key West at its most fun.

– There will be three different four-night cruises to join the party at Fantasy Fest and experience Key West at its most fun. Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea (December 24) – A special Christmas cruise that will offer the excitement of the Junkanoo festival (Dec. 26) in the Bahamian capital during a port stop in Nassau.

From now through the end of the month, the cruise line is offering 50% off retail fares for the first two guests in a cabin. Kids sailing as the 3rd and 4th guest in a stateroom are free.

This offer is good on cruises on Paradise through December 31, 2026 and cruises on Islander through April 24, 2027.