Cruise Line Announces New Themed Party Cruises for 2026

By Ben Souza
Margaritaville at Sea has announced new themed cruises that will set sail in 2026 that include a visit to Cozumel for Cinco de Mayo.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship

The themed cruises range from a Super Bowl cruise to a visit to Key West for Fantasy Fest.  The cruises will take place on the cruise line’s first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

The themed cruises depart from the Port of Palm Beach and range from two- to four-nights in length. They are centered around major annual holidays and are as follows:

  • Big Game Getaway (February 7) – This three-night weekend sailing during the Super Bowl will offer festivities, big screen viewing, and themed specials.
  • Valentine’s Day (February 13) – A Valentine’s Day weekend cruise is promising to be the perfect voyage for couples.
  • St. Patrick’s Day (March 16) – You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise while enjoying golden Bahamian beaches, beer specials, themed menus and more.
  • Cinco de Mayo (May 3) – The cruise ship will embark on its first-ever four-night cruise to Cozumel for a one-of-a-kind Cinco de Mayo celebration in Mexico.
  • Jimmy Buffett Day (August 28) – You can celebrate the legend himself on a four-night sailing to Key West, filled with Jimmy’s favorite music, memories, and margaritas.
  • Key West Fantasy Fest (October 15, 19, 23) – There will be three different four-night cruises to join the party at Fantasy Fest and experience Key West at its most fun.
  • Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea (December 24) – A special Christmas cruise that will offer the excitement of the Junkanoo festival (Dec. 26) in the Bahamian capital during a port stop in Nassau.

From now through the end of the month, the cruise line is offering 50% off retail fares for the first two guests in a cabin.  Kids sailing as the 3rd and 4th guest in a stateroom are free.

This offer is good on cruises on Paradise through December 31, 2026 and cruises on Islander through April 24, 2027.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
