Cruise Line Adds Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay to Select Cruises in 2024 & 2025

Oceania Cruise is one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines and they have added free pre-cruise hotel stays to select cruises in 2024 and 2025. This free hotel night will allow cruisers to spend more time exploring their embarkation port before the start of their cruise.

This offer from Oceania Cruises is available on 33 cruises to Bali, Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, and the Canary Islands. The cruises range from 11 to 35 days in length on reservations made between April 1, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

“This exclusive free pre-cruise hotel stay gives our guests the opportunity to start their journey even more relaxed and experience some of the world’s great cities in a deeper and more authentic way,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We know that our guests revel in immersing themselves in the local lifestyle, and our destination-focused approach makes spending more time in enriching cultures, experiencing mouthwatering cuisines, and embracing iconic cities even easier for our valued guests.”

A few of the cruises that are included in this offer are:

November 14, 2024 – Astounding Australasia, Singapore to Auckland

January 27, 2025 – Exotic Atlantic Shores, Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town

February 14, 2025 – Tropics of the Far East, Tokyo to Singapore

May 22, 2025 – Africa Navigator, Cape Town to Barcelona

June 23, 2025 – Outback & Island Pearls, Bali to Papeete

Oceania Cruises operates a fleet of small cruise ships with a culinary and destination focus. They have eight ships in their fleet with the largest carrying 1,250 guests.