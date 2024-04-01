Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay to Select Cruises in 2024...

Cruise Line Adds Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay to Select Cruises in 2024 & 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Oceania Cruise is one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines and they have added free pre-cruise hotel stays to select cruises in 2024 and 2025. This free hotel night will allow cruisers to spend more time exploring their embarkation port before the start of their cruise.

This offer from Oceania Cruises is available on 33 cruises to Bali, Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, and the Canary Islands. The cruises range from 11 to 35 days in length on reservations made between April 1, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“This exclusive free pre-cruise hotel stay gives our guests the opportunity to start their journey even more relaxed and experience some of the world’s great cities in a deeper and more authentic way,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We know that our guests revel in immersing themselves in the local lifestyle, and our destination-focused approach makes spending more time in enriching cultures, experiencing mouthwatering cuisines, and embracing iconic cities even easier for our valued guests.”

Sponsored Links

A few of the cruises that are included in this offer are:

  • November 14, 2024 – Astounding Australasia, Singapore to Auckland
  • January 27, 2025 – Exotic Atlantic Shores, Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town
  • February 14, 2025 – Tropics of the Far East, Tokyo to Singapore
  • May 22, 2025 – Africa Navigator, Cape Town to Barcelona
  • June 23, 2025 – Outback & Island Pearls, Bali to Papeete

Oceania Cruises operates a fleet of small cruise ships with a culinary and destination focus. They have eight ships in their fleet with the largest carrying 1,250 guests.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay to Select Cruises in 2024...
Previous article
Cruise Ship Back in Service with Another Cruise Line After Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved