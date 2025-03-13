Construction Begins on New Caribbean Cruise Port

Construction began on a new cruise port in the Dominican Republic last week that will allow cruise ships to dock on the southwest side of the country.

The $11.5 million (713 million DOP) project will create a pier and terminal for cruise ships in the Port of Barahona. Media outlets in the region reported on the start of construction for the new project.

The port will have 35 commercial spaces for shops, in addition to recreational spaces for bars and restaurants. Construction has begun on the pier that officials say is vital to the local economy.

The port will also have a security area, bathrooms, and areas designed to recreate the experience of making rum.

David Collado, the Minister of Tourism, gave the following statement about the new port:

“We are here leaving the work of the tourist pier started, a demanded and necessary work of this beautiful province of Barahona.”

He went on to say that the modern pier will increase tourist flow and economic activity in the area.

This will be the 8th cruise port in the Dominican Republic, although the only one that sees cruise ships on a daily basis is Puerto Plata/Amber Cove. Some of them only have a few calls each year by smaller, luxury cruise ships.

Right now, no cruise lines currently have ships scheduled to visit the Port of Barahona on future itineraries. However, that could change once the pier and port area are completed.

This is not the only new cruise port that is currently under construction in the Caribbean/Bahamas.

Carnival Cruise Line is finishing up work on their new cruise port, Celebration Key, on Grand Bahama Island that will open this July. It will be visited exclusively by Carnival cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean is also building a new private destination for their ships. In 2027, Perfect Day Mexico is scheduled to open in the town where the Costa Maya cruise port is located. The cruise line has yet to release many details about this new project.

We do know that it will have a waterpark, swimming pools, dining spots, a beach and shopping.