Virgin Voyages Debuting 7 Original Production Shows on New Ship, Brilliant Lady

Adults only cruise line Virgin Voyages has announced that their next new ship, Brilliant Lady, will have seven original production shows and showstopping entertainment.

Virgin said that the new shows were created after listening to feedback from travel agents and past guests. The cruise line also said that they are reimagining current shows to make them even better.

The new shows will take place in the Red Room and The Manor and are as follows.

Red Room Shows

Red Hot – This will be a high energy musical that will take you through Virgin Records’ most iconic hits from their 50-year legacy.

Out of Time – This time-traveling comedy show takes guests through history with Dr. Victoria Vortex’s time machine. It will include everything from music to fashion to acrobatic cavemen.

The Manor Shows

Up With a Twist – Set in the roaring 20s, this is the latest installment of Virgin’s Supper Club Series. Alongside a live band, vintage numbers from yesteryear and summer soundtrack favorites are given a modern twist with audience members even having a say in the show’s ending.

Murder in the Manor – Influenced by a 1980s murder mystery novel, this theater performance is a combination of mystery and incredible dancing. Guests will be tasked with helping Jane figure out who killed her rockstar twin sister.

Duets – A jazz duets showcase across many generations of music. It will feature Motown, classic rock and contemporary ballads.

Electric – An epic glow party that will be teeming with fluorescent accents, UV reactive ‘fits,’ neon face paint and even a jellyfish parade.

Disco Reimagined – A reimagined disco party that will be a 90 minute explosion of sequins, flared pants and acrobatics.

Virgin Voyages is also bringing back Duel Reality to their new flagship. It is a modern take on Romeo and Juliet and it was the first cruise ship production to go from sea to land.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, gave the following statement:

“Brilliant Lady has so much in store for our Sailors and travel advisors. The new incredible additions to our entertainment is just the first reveal in a series of imaginative experiences we’re unveiling for our fourth and final ship.

“Our brand has come so far since our launch in ’21, and we’re grateful to our travel advisor community for being such an important part of our journey. Thanks to their valuable feedback, we’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar by offering more entertainment and never-before-seen experiences.

“Not only will Brilliant’s entertainment take us to the next level, but it will also answer the areas where we needed to grow.”

Brilliant Lady will be the fourth cruise ship in Virgin’s adults only fleet. The cruise ship will make its debut in September 2025.

After a series of cruises from New York, the ship will head to Miami and sail seven- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season.