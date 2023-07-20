Sponsored Links
Carnival's New Cruise Ship Moving to Final Stage of Construction

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Jubilee, Carnival’s new cruise ship that is scheduled to debut later this year, is moving to its final stage of construction at the end of this week.

Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival Cruise Line’s 3rd and final Excel class cruise ship. The ship will offer cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston, Texas starting in late December, 2023.

The cruise ship will be floated out at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany on Saturday. The float out, as it’s known in shipbuilding, will serve as the world’s first look at the ship ahead of its outfitting and is the next significant step toward the ship’s debut at the Port of Galveston.

More than 500 spectators from areas surrounding Papenburg will receive cowboy hats and Pepsi snacks during the approximately three hour operation to move Carnival Jubilee from the covered building dock to the outfitting pier.

The ship will operate with a Liquefied Natural Gas propulsion system and as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s groundbreaking Excel class, it will feature several other innovations as well — including a top-deck roller coaster, BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster.

Carnival Jubilee will be the 26th cruise ship in Carnival’s fleet when the vessel debuts this December.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
