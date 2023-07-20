Norwegian Announces Major Changes and New Spaces to 3rd Largest Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line announced significant changes and enhancements to Norwegian Joy, their third largest cruise ship, while the vessel undergoes drydock in January and February of 2024.



One of the biggest changes will be the addition of a new spa and thermal suite, something the Breakaway-class ship has lacked since its launch in 2017 as it was originally built for the Chinese market.

Some of the other enhancements will include new cabins, including spa balcony staterooms with direct access to the thermal suite and spa, and an expansion of the Vibe Beach Club, the popular and exclusive adults-only sun deck with padded loungers and hot tubs.

A New Thermal Suite Is Being Added

Other Breakaway-class ships with Norwegian have a spa and thermal suite at the front of the ship on deck 17, which is currently where the Haven’s Horizon Lounge is located.

To make room for a thermal suite on Norwegian Joy, the cruise line will use the space currently used by the Galaxy Pavilion, the ship’s VR, gaming, and entertainment area. This deck 16 aft space will provide passengers with a more centralized area and plenty of space to relax.

The thermal suite will be complete with heated tile loungers, saunas, a snow room, steam rooms, aromatic showers and decorative waterfalls for some extra ambiance.

There will be some features in the thermal suite new to Norwegian passengers as well, including a Biostation with IV Drip Therapy which provides nutrient injection, infusing essential ingredients straight into the body.

Additionally, a shallow, pebbled stream will provide guests with Kneipp haptic foot therapy as they walk across the surface between hot and cold foot baths.

“Delivering exceptional experiences across our fleet is what we strive to do,” said president of Norwegian Cruise Line, David J. Herrera. “We have listened to our guests and have taken action. With this revitalization, we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy. Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world-class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation.”

Vibe Beach Club Will be Expanded

The Vibe Beach Club is the adult-only sun deck on Norwegian Cruise Line ships that carries an extra fee and allows a more exclusive experience. The laser tag arena on deck 20 will be removed to make room for the beach club.

The space will have a similar look and feel to the Vibe Beach Clubs on Encore and Bliss, featuring padded loungers and included chilled towels, water spritzers, and private cabanas.

New Cabins Being Added

Part of the ship’s Observation Lounge will be used for 24 new balcony cabins, in addition to 40 new spa balcony staterooms that will be conveniently located near the thermal suite for easy access to Mandarin Spa.

The Haven by Norwegian Premier Owner’s Suites will be expanded to three-bedroom accommodations with three and a half baths, a renovated living room and a newly redesigned separate dining room.

Drydock

Norwegian Joy’s drydock is scheduled from January 22nd through February 12th of 2024, giving the cruise line 3 weeks to complete all of the enhancements.

After completing her drydock, Norwegian Joy will resume sailings with an 11-Day Transatlantic voyage from Southampton to Miami. Once back in Florida, the ship will offer seven-day round-trip Caribbean cruises. In the summer of 2024, Norwegian Joy will move to New York for a series of Bermuda sailings.