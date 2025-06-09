Carnival Testing 45-Minute Dinners on One of Their Cruise Ships

shore excursions
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Would you enjoy a shorter dining experience after a long day in port? Carnival Cruise Line is testing new express dining on one of their cruise ships that will get you in and out in 45 minutes.

carnival vista

Carnival is testing this new fast dinner experience on Carnival Vista. They have a specific section of the Horizon Dining Room that’s just for these new quick dinners.

The express dining is for those who have My Time Dining (Anytime) and Carnival is trying to get guests in and out in 45 minutes.

Carnival has a smaller menu to choose from for express dining and you can see a sample of it below.

Appetizers

  • Roasted Duck Rolls 
  • Shrimp Cocktail
  • Caesar Salad
  • Tomato Soup

Main Course

  • Shrimp
  • Cornish Game Hen
  • Braised Short Rip
  • Sirloin Steak

Dessert

  • Cheesecake
  • Chocolate Melting Cake

This 45-minute dinner option is in addition to standard dining that usually averages around one hour and 30 minutes. Guest will be able to choose which one they want so traditional, more relaxed dinners will still be offered.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, said that if this new express dining is popular, the cruise line will look to possibly add it to other Funships.

But for now, it is only on Carnival Vista.

Carnival Vista dining room
Carnival Vista dining room
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
