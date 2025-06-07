Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 35 Years of Sailing from Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line was the first major cruise line to sail from Port Canaveral in 1990 and today, they celebrated 35 years of sailing from the port.

To celebrate the occasion, Carnival hosted an onboard celebration on Mardi Gras. The event included several members of the community, such as leaders from the Canaveral Port Authority, the United States Coast Guard, and Brevard County.

Carnival also announced the charitable donation of a hybrid pickup truck that will support the work of Keep Brevard Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental conservation in the area.

The donation coincides with the weekend of World Ocean Day, emphasizing Carnival’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Port Canaveral has been a cornerstone of Carnival’s success for 35 years. We’re proud to celebrate this incredible milestone alongside the community that has been such an essential part of our growth.

“Our exciting growth continues with the opening of Celebration Key next month, our exclusive destination that will really be a game-changer for us and for our guests.”

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, added:

“We are proud to celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s 35th anniversary of sailing from Port Canaveral and humbled by what this milestone represents.

“From the inaugural sailing of the TSS Carnivale in 1990 to having five year-round and seasonal vessels in their homeported fleet today, Carnival Cruise Line is our longest continuous cruise business relationship, contributing economic value over the decades for our Port community, the Central Florida region and our state.”

Carnival Cruise Line carries more passengers from Port Canaveral than any other cruise line. Their ships carry over 1.2 million guests a year from the Florida port.

Carnival Cruise Line offers a variety of cruise experiences from Port Canaveral that visit The Bahamas, Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Cruises range from three-day weekend cruises to longer Carnival Journeys sailings.