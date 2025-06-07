shore excursions
Construction Begins on a New Class of Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
Fincantieri kicked off construction this week on a new class of cruise ships when the first piece of steel was cut for Oceania Sonata.

Oceania Sonata will be the first in a new Sonata class from Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines.

The first piece of steel was cut for Oceania Sonata at the Fincantieri-Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy. The ship will be the most spacious and amenity-rich ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

The new cruise ship is expected to enter service in the summer of 2027 with sister ship, Oceania Arietta, debuting soon after.

A mockup of a penthouse on Oceania Sonata

Oceania Sonata will be the ninth ship in Oceania’s fleet. The cruise line said that the ship will be a masterpiece of design, created to deliver a symphony of unforgettable experiences.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Oceania Sonata heralds the dawn of a new era in luxury cruising. We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation alongside Fincantieri, our shipbuilding partner for close to 20 years.

“Together, we have crafted ships that stand as some of the most acclaimed examples of luxury, elegance, comfort, and Italian craftsmanship at sea.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
